The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E received official EPA range estimates on Monday ahead of customer deliveries in December. As promised at the reveal in 2019, the Mustang Mach-E will be available with up to 300 miles of range.

The base rear-wheel drive Mustang Mach-E will have an EPA-rated 230 miles of range from its 68-kwh lithium-ion battery pack. Opting for all-wheel drive will drop the range to 211 miles.

Range-extended models with an 88-kwh lithium-ion battery pack will have up to 300 miles of range with rear-wheel drive and 270 miles of range with all-wheel drive.

The Mustang Mach-E base model, called Select, costs $43,995 including destination, but that's before factoring in the $7,500 federal tax credit. Premium models start at $48,100 with the Standard Range battery and $53,1000 with the Extended Range battery. Stepping up to the California Route 1 costs $50,900, while the GT runs to $61,600 according to Ford's ordering tool.

Ford's said the Mustang Mach-E will be able to add 47 miles of range with 10 minutes of fast charging on a 150-kw charger.

The Mustang Mach-E has a familiar silhouette with front and rear end designs clearly inspired by the Mustang coupe. The roofline and rear haunches say Mustang, but the four-door crossover SUV body style says family hauler.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Inside, the Mustang Mach-E strays off the Mustang's path with a Tesla-like vertical touchscreen consuming the center console, a slim digital gauge cluster, and a three-spoke steering wheel.

With a 117-inch wheelbase and a 186-inch total length, the Mustang Mach-E slots between the Escape and Edge in size. Up to 29 cubic feet of cargo will fit in the rear with the second-row seats up, and that expands to 59.6 cubic feet with the second row folded. A 4.8-cubic foot front trunk is waterproof.

Ford Mustang Mach-E, downloading update!

Just like a Tesla, the Ford Mustang Mach-E will be able receive over-the-air (OTA) updates. Ford expects to deliver its first OTA update within six months of the first Mustang Mach-E vehicles being delivered. According to Green Car Reports, those OTAs may include efficiency updgrades for the Mach-E.