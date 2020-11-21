The latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class spawned its Maybach variant this week. The extra-posh S-Class comes with 5.5 inches of extra legroom in the back, as well as the option of a two-tone paint finish.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

Jeep unveiled a Wrangler packing V-8 power. It's called the Wrangler Rubicon 392, just like the concept that previewed it, and its V-8 grunt should deliver up 0-60 mph times well under 5.0 seconds.

Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini unveiled a new track-focused Huracan. Dubbed the STO, the car is a homologation-style special derived from the Huracan Super Trofeo race car, with reduced weight and improved aero boosting performance rather than an increase in horsepower.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

Hyundai launched a version of the Sonata with 290 horsepower. It's called the Sonata N Line, and we tested it this week.

2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo

Another vehicle we tested was the new Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo. It's got a lot more torque than the old Mazdaspeed 3, along with the added traction of all-wheel drive.

2021 Toyota Mirai

A bigger, sexier Toyota Mirai fuel cell-electric sedan was launched this week. Toyota is yet to reveal details on the powertrain, but we know the car's bigger size has allowed engineers to fit bigger hydrogen storage tanks.

GM VP Doug Parks with Hummer EV SUV

General Motors is committed to launching 30 electric vehicles by the end of 2025, and one of them is an SUV version of the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck. The SUV was shown this week along with a full-size electric pickup for Chevrolet.

2021 Lincoln Nautilus

And finally, Lincoln unveiled an updated Nautilus this week. The handsome SUV finally has the interior it's always deserved, with premium materials similar to what you find in Lincoln's bigger SUVs, plus a 13.2-inch infotainment screen.