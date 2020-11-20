The 2022 Subaru BRZ broke cover; the 2022 Honda Civic debuted in prototype form; and we drove the 2021 Mazda 2.5 Turbo. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2021 Subaru BRZ debuted with an updated design, a more powerful engine, and a lower center of gravity. With a "near perfect" weight distribution, the latest BRZ should be even more fun to drive despite the lack of a turbocharger.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV in production form on public roads. The electric crossover SUV will be the high-riding sibling of the EQS sedan due in 2021. Expect the EQS to go on sale in 2022.

Honda revealed the 11th-generation Honda Civic in prototype form. The 2022 Honda Civic features a longer, leaner exterior design with a cleaner, more mature interior. Hints of the larger Accord appear in the design. Expect the sedan and hatchback to return, but the coupe is dead.

It's finally happened. A V-8 has been shoved into a production Jeep Wrangler. The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 debuted with a 470-horsepower 6.4-liter V-8, a lifted suspension, and a four-door body style. Jeep hasn't said how much the V-8-powered off-roader will cost, but expect it to carry a premium price to go with its premium fuel requirement.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo and found it isn't a hot compact. Rather, it's a pleasant small car aimed at taking the Mazda 3 upmarket to compete with the Audi A3, Acura ILX, and Mercedes-Benz A-Class and CLA-Class.