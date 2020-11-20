General Motors is committed to launching 30 new electric vehicles by the end of 2025, and two of them have just been shown for the first time. One is the GMC Hummer EV SUV (previously the pickup was shown) and the other is a new full-size pickup truck from Chevrolet. The latter could have up to 450 miles of range.

Lincoln has just updated its Nautilus and the handsome SUV finally has the interior it's always deserved. The new interior features an elegant design with premium materials similar to what you find in Lincoln's bigger SUVs, and there's a new 13.2-inch screen that serves as the main hub for the infotainment system.

Hyundai has developed a dedicated EV platform that will spawn models for its own brand, as well as Genesis and Kia. The Kia EV based on the new platform has been spotted ahead of a likely debut next year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

GM shows designs for GMC Hummer EV SUV and Chevy electric pickup

2021 Lincoln Nautilus arrives with revamped interior

2022 Kia CV spy shots: Electric crossover SUV coming shortly

2021 Nissan Sentra price increases $100 to $20,335

Rivian plans smaller EVs to target China, Europe

Tesla Model Y reliability "much worse than average," Consumer Reports says

Next Mini Countryman due in 2023 with ICE, battery-electric power

2021 Kia Sorento SUV gets big price increase on base model only

Mercedes, Volvo parent companies to jointly develop gas engine for hybrid applications

Bigger batteries vs. weight reduction: Neither way of boosting EV range is cheap, report shows