Audi has provided new details on its Q4 E-Tron. This is Audi's version of the recently revealed Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover, and it's expected to debut with a dual-motor powertrain good for 302 hp.

General Motors is committed to having 30 electric vehicles in its lineup by the end of 2025. One of them is the GMC Hummer EV which has already been shown as a pickup truck and will soon debut with an SUV body style.

Hyundai Motor Group has developed a dedicated EV platform that will spawn models for its own brand, as well as Genesis and Kia. The first Kia to use the platform has been confirmed as the EV6, and we've been given a taste in a series of teaser shots.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron debuting soon with augmented reality head-up display

Kia EV6: Korean brand's first dedicated EV coming soon

GMC Hummer EV SUV reveal set for Apr. 3

Review update: 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid proves leaders innovate

2023 Honda Pilot spy shots: Bigger and bolder 3-row SUV on the way

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 range and road-trip charging: Some first impressions

Stellantis drops plan to bring Peugeot to US

2022 Hyundai Tucson compact SUV starts at $26,135, Hybrid at $30,235

Toyota has questions for potential GR Super Sport owners

Hyundai Kona battery recall: US details, timeline for full pack replacement