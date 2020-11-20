The SUV version of GMC's recently revealed Hummer EV pickup truck and a new battery-electric Chevrolet pickup truck were shown briefly during a virtual conference for investors held by General Motors on Thursday.

The identities of both vehicles were confirmed in July along with 10 other EVs coming from GM, but this is the first time we've seen them.

The design of the Hummer EV SUV is hardly a surprise. It's an exact match for the Hummer EV pickup truck, apart from its enclosed rear section which could potentially house third-row seats.

Expect the available powertrains to also be a match, meaning up to 1,000 horsepower and a range of over 350 miles, though perhaps not in combination.

All GM has said about the vehicle is that it will build off the Hummer EV pickup and come configured for off-road capability. The pickup starts production in fall 2021 and the SUV is expected to follow in 2022.

GM chief EV officer Travis Hester with Chevrolet electric truck GM chief EV officer Travis Hester with Chevrolet electric truck

The electric Chevy pickup truck is a completely new design from GM. It's a sporty design with flared wheel arches and chiselled looks. The truck's sealed-off grille is also clearly visible.

GM has previously said the truck will be a full-size model offering up to 400 miles of range, though that maximum range figure is likely to be bumped up to 450 miles as GM said during Thursday's conference that recent improvements to its batteries mean vehicles previously announced with 400 miles of range will now have 450 miles.

GM didn't say when the Chevy pickup will be available but said the truck's development is being accelerated. The automaker said most of its new EVs have a development benchmark of just 26 months versus 50 months previously.

This accelerated development is made possible by the modular platform and batteries being used, known as BEV3 and Ultium, respectively.

GM also said during the conference it will launch 30 EVs through 2025 across its global markets. About two thirds of these new EVs will be offered in North America, with GM estimating 40% of its sales here to be EVs by the middle of the decade. Others that are coming include the Cadillac Lyriq SUV, Cruise Origin self-driving shuttle, and Chevy Bolt EUV SUV.