A Silicon Valley-based company by the name of Elation has announced plans for a hypercar.

The company was founded by Carlos Satulovsky and Mauro Saravia, and aims to be America's preeminent hypercar marque, though it has some catching up to do in this regard with SSC. There's also Hennessey Performance Engineering and Czinger developing hypercars to challenge Europe's best.

Elation is unique in that its hypercar, to be called the Freedom, should it get around to being built, will offer the choice of internal-combustion or battery-electric power.

Elation Freedom

The internal-combustion setup will consist of a 5.2-liter V-10, 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and all-wheel-drive system, suggesting that it's been borrowed from an Audi R8 or Lamborghini Huracan, both of which have the same setup. Elation is asking $2.3 million for a Freedom with this setup.

The electric setup is more interesting and actually the more affordable option. It's priced to start from $2 million and will offer a three-motor setup with 1,414 horsepower in standard guise. A more potent guise that will feature four electric motors will deliver as much as 1,903 hp, according to Elation. Like the Porsche Taycan, the Freedom will use a two-speed transmission at the rear axle to help it achieve a high top speed.

Performance claims for the top model include a 0-60 mph time of 1.8 seconds and top speed of 260 mph.

Elation Freedom

Powering the electric motors will be a T-shaped battery forming part of the vehicle structure. There will be 100- and 120-kilowatt-hour options, with the latter claimed to deliver 400 miles of range with moderate driving. According to Elation, the Freedom will be able to drive with only one motor at lower speeds or when cruising on the highway to conserve energy. Supplying many of the electronics is Cascadia Motion, a unit of automotive supplier BorgWarner, which has supplied motors for Formula E and energy recovery systems for Formula One.

All of the hardware will sit in a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque structure, and the car will also have F1-style pushrod suspension and a low coefficient of drag of 0.28 Cd.

Elation plans to show the Freedom in production guise at the 2022 Geneva International Motor Show. Should there be sufficient demand, the company will start production shortly after the Geneva debut and build no more than 25 examples per year.