Classic car racing organizer Motor Racing Legends has announced plans for a one-make race series for owners of the Ford GT40.

The inaugural season of the new series, known as the Amon Cup, will run in 2021 and contain just two rounds, both of them in the United Kingdom.

The series' name is in honor of Chris Amon who together with Bruce McLaren took home the first victory for Ford at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, driving the number two GT40 at the 1966 race. Motor Racing Legends has confirmed that a member of the Amon family will be present to hand over awards at each round of the series.

Ford CEO Jim Farley's 1966 Ford GT40

The first round will run May 1-2 at Donington Park Circuit, coinciding with the Donington Historic Festival. The second will run October 30-31 at the Silverstone Circuit. This round will coincide with a new end-of-year meeting for the various series organized by Motor Racing Legends.

Each round will be open to two drivers per car, with the cars running to pre-1966 specifications. There will be a 40-minute qualifying session followed by an 80-minute race.

Each GT40 today is a priceless piece of history, though there are still many owners who choose to drive the cars the way they were meant to be driven. One of them is freshly minted Ford CEO Jim Farley who has described racing his own GT40 as his form of “yoga.”