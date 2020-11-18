After some extensive updates for the Discovery Sport and a full redesign for the Range Rover Evoque last year, Land Rover has a few more tweaks for both vehicles for the 2021 model year.

Key among these is the addition of Jaguar Land Rover's latest infotainment system, known as Pivo Pro. Thanks to new computing power, the system is much more responsive than the one it replaces, which can be slow at times, especially when first starting the vehicle.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

There are also new graphics, and many frequently used functions are now accessible in just two taps or less. The system also integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and supports over-the-air updates.

An available Online Pack with a one-year data plan utilizes Pivi Pro's dual modem embedded SIM (eSIM) and enables the system to offer a range of services, such as music streaming and weather and traffic updates, without the need to connect a smartphone. The system also includes a WiFi option that enables up to eight mobile devices to be connected.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Individual driver profiles mean Pivi Pro can also change vehicle settings to suit a driver's preferences. The system will identify who is driving via the key fob and connected smartphone, and then adjust things such as seat position and heat preferences, mirror position and media settings. It also knows when driving along regular routes, and will minimize the use of voice guidance here when the navigation is in use.

The 2021 model year also sees both vehicles fitted with a standard surround-view camera, and a wireless charging pad and cabin air filtration system added to the options list. The Range Rover Evoque also benefits from a new multi-function steering wheel, as well as front seats with lumbar support as standard.

2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport

Both vehicles are powered exclusively by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 246 horsepower. A 9-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system are also standard on both.

The 2021 Discovery Sport and 2021 Range Rover Evoque are priced from $42,950 and $44,350, respectively. Both figures include a $1,050 destination charge.