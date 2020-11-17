Bugatti CEO Stephan Winkelmann could return to his previous post as head of Lamborghini, Car magazine reported Monday.

Winkelmann, who ran the Italian supercar builder between 2005 and 2016, would replace current Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali, who is leaving the job in January 2021 to become CEO of Formula One. Winkelmann would also remain president of Bugatti, according to the report.

The shuffle of Winkelmann from Bugatti to Lamborghini (both of which are owned by the Volkswagen Group) is expected to be announced later this month, according to the report.

Stephan Winkelmann at the launch of the Bugatti Divo

During his tenure at Bugatti, Winkelmann has overseen the rollout of the Chiron, as well as various limited-edition models, including the Divo, EB110-inspired Centodieci, and track-focused Chiron Pur Sport. However, he has been unable to achieve a goal of adding a second Bugatti model line, at least thus far, Car noted.

A report of Winkelmann's departure fits with recent murmurings that the VW Group is considering selling Bugatti to Rimac. In exchange, VW-owned Porsche would reportedly be allowed to purchase a larger stake in the EV technology company. Rimac sells small numbers of its own electric supercars, inviting the possibility of electric Bugattis should the deal be completed. Rimac also provides consulting services for other automakers.

The same report said Winkelmann would unveil a wild track car prior to leaving the company and, sure enough, the 1,824-horsepower Bugatti Bolide concept was revealed late last month. Winkelmann's future should be revealed soon, as both his nomination as Bugatti CEO and the fate of the automaker itself are reportedly scheduled to be voted on at a November meeting.