The Hyundai N performance division has an onslaught of new vehicles on the way. Some are already here like the 2021 Sonata N Line, a front-wheel-drive sport sedan that in addition to delivering meaningful performance, is actually quite fun.

Acura's soon-to-be-discontinued RLX is sold in some markets as a Honda Legend. A new Legend is coming early next year, and Honda has confirmed it will have a Level 3 self-driving system from launch.

Lamborghini is just days away from unveiling a new track-focused Huracan. Rumors point to a homologation-style special derived from the Huracan Super Trofeo race car, with reduced weight to take priority over more horsepower.

First drive review: 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line is a monster hiding in plain sight

New Honda Legend due by spring, though US launch unlikely

New track-focused Lamborghini Huracan coming Nov. 18

First drive: 2021 Hyundai Elantra has a new wrapper, but old strengths still drive it forward

First drive review: 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line shows cheap speed is fun

Wind-powered transatlantic car carrier could cut carbon emissions by 90%

Hamilton equals Schumacher's 7 F1 titles with 2020 Turkish Grand Prix win

2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid gets 24 mpg, besting the Ram 1500 and Chevy Silverado

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS spy shots: Mild update on the way

Here's how tire and wheel choice affects electric vehicle range