Mercedes-Benz is out testing what's likely to be a prototype for an updated CLS. The sighting comes just weeks after a prototype for an updated Mercedes-AMG CLS53 was spotted.

The prototype is still at the early stage, with only a camouflaged front fascia suggesting some tweaks. The internals of the headlights also look to be a new design.

There are likely to be some tweaks inside, though minor as well. We'll remind you that the CLS received the latest version of Mercedes' infotainment system for 2021, as well as the automaker's latest electronic driver-assist features.

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The CLS is offered in the United States in only CLS450 and CLS53 grades. Both feature a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 and mild-hybrid tech, and deliver 362 and 429 horsepower respectively. While no change is expected for our market, elsewhere new inline-4 powertrains are expected to be added, including potentially a plug-in hybrid setup. Outside the U.S., the related E-Class sedan just received a plug-in hybrid option that utilizes a 2.0-liter inline-4.

Considering the current CLS arrived for the 2019 model year, we'll likely see this updated version introduced in 2021 as a 2022 model.

As for the long-term fate of the nameplate, a report from February claimed Mercedes could ultimately drop the CLS together with the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe to make way for next year's EQS battery-electric sedan. Like the CLS and GT 4-Door Coupe, the EQS will feature coupe-like styling, making things a bit crowded in a segment that's on the decline.