Porsche shocked the automotive world this week by revealing many of its secret design studies and concept cars developed over the past 15 years. One of them was this Vision 918 RS which was developed last year as a vision of a successor to the 918 Spyder.

Ferrari SF90 Spider

Ferrari showed us its new SF90 Spider, the open-top version of its SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid supercar. The convertible features Ferrari's retractable hard-top roof, and as a result makes the coupe a bit redundant as it offers the best of both worlds.

Rezvani Hercules 6x6

California's Rezvani returned with a new model, and this one is bigger than anything else the coachbuilder has shown us in the past. It's also more powerful thanks to what's lurking under the hood—a tuned version of the supercharged V-8 normally found in a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe

Even though Mercedes-AMG is testing prototypes for an updated version of its GT 4-Door Coupe, the Affalterbach tuner continues to fine tune the current model. In fact, AMG has made its GT 4-Door Coupe faster around a racetrack without having to resort to adding more horsepower.

2022 BMW iX

BMW this week revealed a battery-electric SUV called the iX. Previously referred to by its iNext code name, the iX will challenge the likes of the Tesla Model X and Cadillac Lyriq when it reaches showrooms in early 2022.

2021 Land Rover Discovery

A refreshed Land Rover Discovery boasting revised styling, a new infotainment system, and mild-hybrid tech was also revealed this week. It's due to reach showrooms early next year.

Rivian R1T

EV startup Rivian released pricing and additional specifications for the battery-electric R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck. Deliveries are set to begin in summer of 2021. Launch Editions for both vehicles are coming first, with the R1T Launch Edition starting from $75,000 and its SUV counterpart from $77,500.

Maggiore 308M based on the Ferrari 308

And finally, an Italian company by the name of Maggiore revealed a stunning restomodded Ferrari 308. Though the car looks almost stock, only the chassis, engine block and doors were left untouched.