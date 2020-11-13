Rivian announced prices for the R1T pickup and R1S SUV; details on the 2022 Hyundai Tuscon emerged; and Porsche revealed images of unannounced concept vehicles. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Rivian released pricing and additional specifications for the electric R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck. Deliveries are set to begin in summer of 2021. Launch Editions for both vehicles are coming first, with the R1T starting from $75,000 and the R1S from $77,500.

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG C53 was spotted testing on public roads. Wrapped in a thin layer of camouflage, the upcoming C43 replacement will ditch the V-6 for a turbo-4 with more than 400 horsepower.

Hyundai provided more details on the 2022 Tucson, including information on its hybrid models and teaser shots of a Tucson N Line model. Every 2022 Tucson features a wild design and a cabin with a premium look.

BMW unveiled the iX electric SUV with about 500 horsepower and 300 miles of range. Set to arrive in 2022, the iX will be about the size of the X5 but with a lower roofline. BMW said 10 minutes of charging will add about 75 miles of range.

Porsche released a new book titled "Porsche Unseen," which provides a look inside the inner workings of the automaker's design studio. Photos show secret concept cars that were never revealed, including an electric van, a safari 911, and a hypercar.