Callaway and Corvettes go together like punch and pie. The tuning, engine, and parts developer from Connecticut has been cranking out go-fast bits since it incorporated back in 1977, and has been working on Corvettes since the 1980s.

However, what many readers may not know is that Callaway also has a German arm that builds and races GT3-spec C7 Corvettes. The German arm, known as Callaway Competition, has just tuned 25 and to celebrate is launching a special 25th Anniversary Edition of the Callaway Corvette SC757 based on the C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

Callaway Corvette SC757 Aerowagon 25th Anniversary Edition

Just 25 will be built, and potential buyers will have to supply their own donor Callaway Corvette SC757. Launched in 2015, the SC757 package bumps output from the C7 Corvette Z06's 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 to 757 horsepower and 777 pound-feet of torque, up from the stock 650 hp and 650 lb-ft.

The 25th Anniversary Edition treatment adds a few extras such as special logos, upgraded cooling, lowered suspension, a widened track, a rear wing, and Callaway's D-shaped exhaust tips. Callaway Competition also offers a few of its own upgrades including Bilstein adjustable coil-over suspension, a more hardcore suspension setup with rear toe rods and camber kits, upgraded Brembo brakes, a carbon-fiber racing seat, and forged wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Callaway Corvette SC757 AeroWagon 25th Anniversary Edition

Potential buyers can also add Callaway's AeroWagon shooting brake conversion should they desire. The conversion does look pretty cool, though it doesn't really add much more storage space.

Callaway Competition, based in Leingarten, Germany, was established in 1995 but traces its roots to the earlier company Wöhr & Ciccone established in 1985. Since its earliest days, Callaway Competition has been involved in the design and production of race car components. Today it serves as the European distributor for Callaway products, as well as the designer and constructor of the C7 Corvette GT3-R race car. It also fields its own team in the ADAC GT Masters race series.