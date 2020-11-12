Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) is mulling a major upgrade for its Boot off-roader. In an Instagram post, the company hinted at a possible General Motors-sourced LT5 V-8 option for the vehicle.

"We are seriously thinking about offering our Boots with LT5s (840hp 1,050nm) which will make them the highest (sic) Super SUV's available," the post said.

SCG already offers GM small-block V-8s in the Boot. The 460-horsepower 6.2-liter naturally aspirated LS1 is standard, but the 650-hp supercharged LT4 is also available.

Specific timing and pricing weren't discussed, but SCG noted that, with any new model, the first signed contract gets the first available build slot.

As a refresher, the original Baja Boot was an off-road buggy developed by hot rodder and engineer Vic Hickey, and raced by actor Steve McQueen in the 1960s. SCG founder Jim Glickenhaus bought one of the only two original Boots at an auction in 2010 and decided to build a modern version.

The modern Boot is larger and a bit more practical than the original (thanks to an optional four-door configuration), but it's just as capable off-road. Like the original Boot, it managed to beat the Ford Bronco in the Baja 1000, finishing the race while a Ford factory team suffered mechanical issues.

The Boot is a bit of an outlier for SCG, which primarily focuses on supercars. Earlier this year, the company tried to bridge the gap with the 008, a Safari version of its 004 model.

SCG also plans to compete in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) Hypercar class, including an assault on the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A race car for the class, dubbed 007, was unveiled earlier this year.