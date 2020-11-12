Honda is working on a redesign for its popular Civic, and we'll get our first look on November 17.

Honda will reveal a prototype version of the new Civic's sedan body style, via its Honda Head2Head channel on streaming service Twitch. A teaser shot released on Thursday provides a glimpse of what's to come.

A redesign for the Civic Hatchback is also planned, with the more practical Civic body style to once again serve as the basis of a Civic Type R performance flagship. The Civic Coupe won't return however, due to the current-generation's waning popularity.

An updated version of the current Civic's platform should underpin the new generation. That means powertrains are likely to carry over. The current Civic makes do with 1.5- and 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4s. In the Type R, the 2.0-liter engine spits out 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

The new Civic will reach showrooms next spring as a 2022 model, with the sedan arriving first. Timing for the hatchback, as well as the Type R, will be announced at a later date. The new Civic represents the 11th generation of the popular nameplate which was first offered in the United States in 1973. Since then around 12 million examples have been sold locally.