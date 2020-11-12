Porsche may have just given us an early look at the design of its upcoming battery-electric Macan.

The automaker Thursday released the new book “Porsche Unseen,” which provides a behind-the-scenes look at its design studio in Weissach, Germany. One of the many photographs contained in the book shows a concept called the 919 Street, which was built to envisage a road-going version of the 919 Hybrid LMP1 race car, but tucked away in the corner of the same photo is a clay model that very likely points to the design of the electric Macan.

Possible clay model for electric Porsche Macan

The clay model clearly depicts a small SUV with similar proportions to the current Macan. However, you'll notice that there's no grille. Instead, there's only a lower air intake, similar to what we see on Porsche's Taycan battery-electric sedan. Another clue is the design of the clay model's headlight, which features the same flattened shape of the lights on the Taycan.

Prototypes for the electric Macan have just hit the road and we should have our first spy shots shortly. The debut isn't expected to take place until 2022, and in an interesting move, Porsche will continue selling the current Macan alongside the electric version, albeit with some updates to align some of the styling and technology of the two vehicles.

Volkswagen Group PPE modular EV platform

What we know about the electric Macan is that it will ride on the new PPE dedicated EV platform jointly developed by Porsche and fellow Volkswagen Group brand Audi. PPE-based vehicles will be capable of running on an 800-volt electrical system, meaning rapid charge times will be possible. Using a 350-kilowatt charge point, Porsche has hinted that 62 miles could be added in just four minutes and close to 250 miles in less than 20 minutes. The automaker has also demonstrated an even faster system with an electric Macan test mule and prototype 450-kw charger.

Production of the electric Macan will take place at Porsche's plant in Leipzig, Germany, where the current Macan is built. Don't be surprised if more than one body style is launched, similar to how Porsche has both a regular Cayenne and more dynamically styled Cayenne Coupe.