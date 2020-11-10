Even as it prepares some major updates to be introduced on the GT 4-Door Coupe next year, Mercedes-AMG continues to fine tune the version currently on sale. For instance, the current 2021 GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe has been made faster, and there's a new Nürburgring lap time to prove it.

With AMG development driver Demian Schaffert behind the wheel, the 2021 GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe managed a time of 7:27.8 for the full 12.9-mile Nordschleife. That's 2.3 seconds faster than the car's previous best, set by Schaffert back in 2018. Crucially, it's also faster than the 7:29.81 set by the rival Porsche Panamera Turbo S earlier this year, though it's still behind the four-door, production-car record of 7:18.36 set by the highly specialized Jaguar XE SV Project 8 in 2019.

“Even though I’ve been accompanying our GT 63 through its development for several years now, it’s always impressive to see the wide spread we have been able to achieve with this exclusive vehicle,” Schaffert said in a statement. “This is especially true after the recent slight revision.”

AMG didn't go the easy route of dialing up the power for the improved lap time, as the 2021 GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe's peak power rating of 630 horsepower is unchanged from the previous year. Instead, the focus has been on small tweaks to various chassis systems, particularly the suspension, though AMG hasn't provided specifics on what exactly was done.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe

Note, to achieve the time, all of the GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe's top options were added, including Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Another important option added was the super sedan's aero pack which reduces drag while also increasing stability at higher speeds.

As for the major updates pegged for the car, AMG is currently testing GT 4-Door Coupe prototypes sporting camouflage gear, and one of these is for a new plug-in hybrid range-topper. Look for the updated GT 4-Door Coupe to arrive next year as a 2022 model.