After three years and 100 cars, production of the Pagani Huayra Roadster has ended. The company revealed the final car Sunday in a short video posted to Facebook (and first spotted by Motor1).

The final car has an exposed carbon-fiber exterior with a black tint, and a yellow interior. It also features a rear shark fin the owner said was inspired by the Zonda Tricolore, a styling touch that is unique to this car.

While the Pagani Huayra coupe entered production in 2011, the Roadster wasn't added to the lineup until 2017. Pagani followed that up with the more hardcore Roadster BC in 2019. Production was limited to 40 cars, and the final Roadster appears to be a standard version, not a BC.

It appears there was a lot of pent-up demand for the Roadster, as it took Pagani more than twice as long to sell and build an identical number of Huayra coupes. The 100th and final Huayra coupe entered production in 2018.

"Final" is a relative thing when it comes to Pagani, however. After standard Huayra coupe production ended, the automaker introduced the Huayra Imola track car. That will be followed by the Huayra R, which is scheduled to be unveiled in January 2021. That variant is expected to pack a naturally aspirated engine making more than 900 horsepower.

The Huayra and Zonda could both technically live on forever, as Pagani as happy to keep rebuilding cars for customers upon request. So even as Pagani plans a Huayra successor (possibly with both V-12 and electric powertrain options), don't expect it to leave the outgoing model behind.