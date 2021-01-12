The 2021 Formula One World Championship will start a little later than originally planned due to travel restrictions caused by the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The new season was scheduled to start on March 21 with the Australian Grand Prix, which is traditionally the opening race of the year. However, organizers said Tuesday that the Australian race has been tentatively rescheduled for November 21.

It means the season will now start on Mar. 28 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Chinese Grand Prix scheduled for April 11 has also been affected. The organizers are in negotiations to determine a new date and in the meantime will hold a special round on Apr. 18 at Italy's Imola to fill the void.

There is also a remaining round that's yet to be announced, currently scheduled for May 2. A location for this round will be announced at a later date. It's possible the round will be held in Vietnam which was scheduled to host its first F1 race last season but the event was canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions. There has also been talk of a Miami race, though there's been no update on the chances of the race being added to the calendar.

F1 organizers are hopeful of hosting a record 23 rounds in 2021. The record is made possible thanks to the addition of a new Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and the return of the Dutch Grand Prix.

The organizers expect fans to be able to attend most races in 2021, though this too could change depending on the state of the coronavirus pandemic.

March 28 - Bahrain Grand Prix

April 18 - Special round at Imola, Italy

May 2 - TBD

May 9 - Spanish Grand Prix

May 23 - Monaco Grand Prix

June 6 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix

June 13 - Canadian Grand Prix

June 27 - French Grand Prix

July 4 - Austrian Grand Prix

July 18 - British Grand Prix

August 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix

August 29 - Belgian Grand Prix

September 5 - Dutch Grand Prix

September 12 - Italian Grand Prix

September 26 - Russian Grand Prix

October 3 - Singapore Grand Prix

October 10 - Japanese Grand Prix

October 24 - United States Grand Prix

October 31 - Mexican Grand Prix

November 7 - Brazilian Grand Prix

November 21 - Australian Grand Prix

December 5 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

December 12 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix