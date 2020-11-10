Formula One organizers on Tuesday published the provisional calendar for the 2021 World Championship.
The new season will see a record 23 rounds take place, with one of the rounds scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia for the first time. The future Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which was confirmed a week ago, will be a night race held on a street circuit in the commercial hub of Jeddah, on the Red Sea coast.
As this is still a provisional calendar we're talking about, dates and venues are subject to change. In addition, the location of round four, tentatively scheduled for April 25, is yet to be decided, though this will likely take place in Vietnam, on a street circuit in the city of Hanoi. The inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix was scheduled to run this year but ended up one of the rounds scratched from the 2020 calendar as part of the reshuffle following the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. There has been talk of a Miami race, though there's been no update on the chances of the race being added to the calendar.
The organizers expect fans to be able to attend races in 2021, though this too could change depending on the state of the coronavirus pandemic.
March 21 - Australian Grand Prix
March 28 - Bahrain Grand Prix
April 11 - Chinese Grand Prix
April 25 - TBD
May 9 - Spanish Grand Prix
May 23 - Monaco Grand Prix
June 6 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix
June 13 - Canadian Grand Prix
June 27 - French Grand Prix
July 4 - Austrian Grand Prix
July 18 - British Grand Prix
August 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix
August 29 - Belgian Grand Prix
September 5 - Dutch Grand Prix
September 12 - Italian Grand Prix
September 26 - Russian Grand Prix
October 3 - Singapore Grand Prix
October 10 - Japanese Grand Prix
October 24 - United States Grand Prix
October 31 - Mexican Grand Prix
November 14 - Brazilian Grand Prix
November 28 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
December 5 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix