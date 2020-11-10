Formula One organizers on Tuesday published the provisional calendar for the 2021 World Championship.

The new season will see a record 23 rounds take place, with one of the rounds scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia for the first time. The future Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which was confirmed a week ago, will be a night race held on a street circuit in the commercial hub of Jeddah, on the Red Sea coast.

As this is still a provisional calendar we're talking about, dates and venues are subject to change. In addition, the location of round four, tentatively scheduled for April 25, is yet to be decided, though this will likely take place in Vietnam, on a street circuit in the city of Hanoi. The inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix was scheduled to run this year but ended up one of the rounds scratched from the 2020 calendar as part of the reshuffle following the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. There has been talk of a Miami race, though there's been no update on the chances of the race being added to the calendar.

The organizers expect fans to be able to attend races in 2021, though this too could change depending on the state of the coronavirus pandemic.

March 21 - Australian Grand Prix

March 28 - Bahrain Grand Prix

April 11 - Chinese Grand Prix

April 25 - TBD

May 9 - Spanish Grand Prix

May 23 - Monaco Grand Prix

June 6 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix

June 13 - Canadian Grand Prix

June 27 - French Grand Prix

July 4 - Austrian Grand Prix

July 18 - British Grand Prix

August 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix

August 29 - Belgian Grand Prix

September 5 - Dutch Grand Prix

September 12 - Italian Grand Prix

September 26 - Russian Grand Prix

October 3 - Singapore Grand Prix

October 10 - Japanese Grand Prix

October 24 - United States Grand Prix

October 31 - Mexican Grand Prix

November 14 - Brazilian Grand Prix

November 28 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

December 5 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix