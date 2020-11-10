Chevrolet is set to launch a compact crossover SUV related to the Bolt EV, and on Monday we got a glimpse of the new battery-electric crossover's interior.

The crossover arrives next year as a 2022 model and will go by the name Bolt EUV, with the “U” in the name making this an electric utility vehicle.

What's all the buzz about? Not only is #BoltEUV our first electric vehicle with available Super Cruise driver assistance feature, it also has technologies like the Power Flow Screen to let drivers know if they’re using regenerative braking and how much charge they have left. pic.twitter.com/LP6COsUrFl — Chevy Electric (@ChevyElectric) November 9, 2020

The short teaser clip above reveals the dash of the Bolt EUV and shows its infotainment screen displaying a power flow graphic. This lets the driver know, for example, when brake energy is being recovered and how much charge is left in the battery.

Additional technology confirmed for the Bolt EUV is GM's Super Cruise driver-assist feature which so far has been exclusive to the Cadillac brand. The feature will enable the Bolt EUV to deliver hands-free operation on compatible highways.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The Bolt EUV will be launched alongside an updated version of the Bolt EV, with both vehicles presumably featuring the same interior you see here. As for the exterior design, prototypes for the Bolt EUV point to a similar design to the Buick Velite 7 revealed for the Chinese market back in June.

The Bolt EUV has been designed around GM's BEV2 dedicated EV platform that debuted in the Bolt EV, meaning the range should come close to matching the Bolt EV's 259 miles. The Bolt EV's single electric motor at the front should also be common to the Bolt EUV, although all-wheel drive might be made available to help differentiate the two vehicles.

2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Eventually, the BEV2 platform will be replaced by the much more flexible BEV3 platform designed for GM's Ultium batteries.

The Bolt EUV and updated Bolt EV start production next summer at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Lake Orion, Michigan. The updated Bolt EV was originally due this year but the launch has been delayed by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.