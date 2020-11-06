The 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat Redeye V-8 is now being offered as a crate engine from Mopar. It's available to order now, with a starting price of $21,807.

Essentially the same engine used in the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, the Hellcat Redeye crate motor produces 807 horsepower and 717 pound-feet of torque on 91-octane fuel. Those are increases of 100 hp and 67 lb-ft over the current "Hellcrate" engine, which Mopar will continue to sell alongside the Redeye engine.

While they are both 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8s, the Redeye has a larger supercharger (2.7 liters, versus 2.4 liters for the Hellcrate), which puts out 14.5 psi of boost, compared to the Hellcrate's 11.6 psi of boost. The Redeye engine also boasts a higher redline of 6,500 rpm (versus 6,200 rpm for the Hellcrate) and other upgrades.

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

The basic engine assembly includes the supercharger, throttle body, fuel injectors, coil packs, water pump, front-sump oil pan, and flex plate. An optional Front End Accessory Drive Kit adds an alternator, power-steering pump, belt, pulleys, and mounting hardware.

Mopar also offers a flywheels, clutch, pressure plate, and mounting bolts for manual-transmission builds.

Just as Dodge now offers a staggering array of Hemi-powered Challenger and Charger variants, Mopar now has a long list of crate motors. In addition to the supercharged Hellcat Redeye and Hellcrate, the naturally-aspirated 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V-8s used in various Dodge, Chrysler, and Jeep vehicles are also available as crate engines. Mopar also offers the Hellephant, a supercharged V-8 inspired by the classic 426 Hemi, and rated at 1,000 hp.