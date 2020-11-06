It's well known Cadillac's presidential limo is based on the platform of a pickup truck. Now, a vehicle customizer from Italy has launched its own sedan based on a pickup truck's platform, in this case the platform of a Ram 1500. The resulting sedan measures almost 20 feet in length and is powered by a twin-turbocharged V-8.

Porsche has teamed up with Brazil's Embraer to develop a special 911 Turbo S inspired by one of Embraer's private jets. Just 10 examples of the special 911 will be built, and if you want to own one you'll first need to buy a matching Embraer Phenom 300E jet.

Ram has just launched the 1500 TRX powered by the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. But how does it stack up against the Ford F-150 Raptor? Find out in our comparison review.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

700-horsepower Aznom Palladium all-terrain luxury sedan mines for rich adventurers

Porsche has a new 911 Turbo special, but you'll need to buy a private jet to own it

2021 Ram 1500 TRX vs. 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor: A Jurassic pickup throwdown

2021 Nissan Maxima celebrates 40th anniversary with fewer trims, higher price

2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots: Mild update for super sedan

VW project to transition Greek "model island" to electric vehicles, renewable power

You can now order the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, but not for long

Audi Q7 recalled for insufficient padding

Bentley to launch EV in 2025 on the road to full-electric lineup by 2030

EV makers need to rethink data policies with passage of "right to repair" law