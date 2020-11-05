Superformance, the noted sports car and replicar builder, is launching an electric replica of the iconic Cobra sports car.

In late October, the company released a teaser video (first spotted by Muscle Cars & Trucks) of an all-electric Cobra—dubbed MKIII E.

Details and a launch timeline weren't revealed, but Superformance isn't the first company to announce an electric Cobra.

AC Cars, the British automaker behind the Ace sports car that formed the basis for the original Cobra, has announced two all-electric models. The Series 1 Electric is based on the standard Cobra roadster and makes 308 horsepower, while a limited run of replicas based on AC's 1963 24 Hours of Le Mans factory race cars will boast 617 hp.

Superformance MKIII R Cobra

The stratospheric values of original Cobras have created a large market for replicas, usually powered by V-8 engines like the genuine articles. Now it seems replica builders are catching on to the trend of electric classic cars.

Automakers like Jaguar and Volkswagen have dabbled in electric conversions of classic cars, and some specialist shops will install a modern electric powertrain in an older car as part of a restoration.

In The Netherlands, Voitures Extravert specializes in vintage Porsche 911 conversions, while United Kingdom-based Lunaz has shown electric-powered versions of several British classics, including a 1953 Jaguar XK120, 1961 Bentley S3 Continental Flying Spur, and a 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Chevrolet is working on an electric crate-motor kit that could make it easier for backyard mechanics to do these conversions themselves. It demonstrated the possibilities with a 1977 K5 Blazer conversion.