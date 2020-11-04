It's hard to believe the current Infiniti Q60 has been with us since the 2017 model year, as the svelte coupe looks as fresh today as it did at its debut all those years ago.

For 2021, Infiniti isn't rocking the boat. The automaker has chosen to limit tweaks to some new colors (Grand Blue and Slate Gray) and extra features in some of the car's available packs.

All Q60s come with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 and 7-speed automatic transmission as standard. The engine is tuned to deliver 300 horsepower in the entry-level Q60 Pure and mid-range Q60 Luxe grades, and 400 hp in the range-topping Q60 Red Sport 400 grade. Rear-wheel drive is standard across the range and all-wheel drive is available on each grade.

2021 Infiniti Q60

Rain-sensing wipers have been made standard across the range, while the Q60 Luxe grade also sees semi-aniline leather seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine starter, and heated seats with lumbar and side adjustment added to its list of standard features. The Q60 Luxe grade's list of electronic driver-assist features has also been expanded with blind spot warning, lane departure warning, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, and a surround-view camera.

No new standard extras have been added to the Q60 Red Sport 400 grade, though the car's ProActive Package (a $1,700 option) adds some electronic driver-assist features like lane departure prevention and blind spot intervention.

The 2021 Q60 reaches dealers by the end of the year. Pricing starts at $42,675, including destination.