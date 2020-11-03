Mercedes-Benz is out testing a new generation of its C-Class and our latest spy shots show a prototype with the least camouflage gear yet. The new C-Class is looking a lot like the latest S-Class, and we hear the new C63 from Mercedes-AMG will skip a V-8 in favor of an electrified 4-cylinder.

Land Rover has just redesigned the Defender after more than three decades. This time around we might see the Defender nameplate used for a family of vehicles, with one of the members possibly a compact off-roader to challenge the Jeep Renegade and Ford Bronco Sport.

With ex-AMG boss Tobias Moers now in charge, Aston Martin is in for a major shakeup. Part of his plans call for increased sharing of technology with Mercedes-Benz, including EV technology. Yes, an electric Aston Martin is coming, though not until the middle of the decade.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots: S-Class looks and tech in the cards

Land Rover reportedly plans compact off-roader for expanded Defender family

Aston Martin confirms EV, may use Mercedes powertrain in Valhalla hypercar

2021 Nissan NV cargo and passenger vans cost more for final year

BMW iNext electric SUV reveal set for Nov. 11

Mitsubishi invests in WiTricity, for wireless EV charging push

Jeep Gladiator Top Dog Concept is a vehicle for all kinds of activities

2021 Toyota Sienna review

Luc Donckerwolke rejoins Hyundai, Kia as chief creative officer

Ford plug-in hybrid issue prompts it to pool CO2 credits with Volvo in Europe