Talented car designer Luc Donckerwolke has rejoined Hyundai Motor Group following his sudden resignation in April, the automaker said Tuesday.

Donckerwolke has taken up the new role of chief creative officer and is now based closer to his native Belgium, working out of the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center in Rüsselsheim, Germany.

He joined Hyundai Motor Group in 2016 as chief design officer, where he headed design at Genesis, Hyundai and Kia in Namyang, South Korea. During this time, he helped establish a new design language for each of the brands and crafted beautiful concepts like the Genesis Essentia and Hyundai Prophecy.

Following his departure in April, which Hyundai Motor Group said was due to health-related reasons, SangYup Lee took over design at Genesis and Hyundai, while Karim Habib took over design at Kia.

In his new role, Donckerwolke will help to coordinate the various concept designs at Hyundai Motor Group, particularly as the automaker prepares to add a new generation of battery- and fuel cell-electric vehicles to its fleet. He will also oversee collaboration with leading designers, possibly from outside the auto industry, as well as spearhead design studies for future mobility.

“It is with great honor and pride that I start this second chapter at Hyundai Motor Group to consolidate creativity,” he said in a statement.