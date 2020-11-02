The 2021 Jeep Gladiator pickup truck gets a new model that dives into the brand's past, Jeep announced on Friday. Available in combination with the Sport and Sport S trim levels, the new Gladiator Willys adds more off-road hardware to those lower-tier models.

Jeep has offered a Wrangler Willys, but 2021 is the first model year that the related Gladiator pickup gets that treatment. The Gladiator Willys adds a limited-slip differential, Rubicon rock rails and shocks, and 32-inch BFGoodrich KM2 mud-terrain tires. Willys models also get standard Command-Trac four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case and a 2.72:1 low range.

Exterior changes include a Willys hood decal, a retro "4WD" tailgate decal, model-specific black 17-inch wheels, and a gloss-black grille. Available colors include Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Billet, Firecracker Red, Hydro Blue, Snazzberry, black, and white.

2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys

Sport S-based Willys models come standard with the Technology Group, including a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, automatic climate control, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. They also get the Convenience Group, which adds a universal garage-door opener.

Gladiator powertrains include a 3.6-liter V-6, which makes 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, and a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6, which is rated at 260 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. The gasoline engine comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission, while an 8-speed automatic is optional. The diesel is only available with the automatic.

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Willys starts at $36,760 (including a mandatory $1,495 destination charge) and is available now. The Gladiator debuted as a 2020 model, but Jeep is quickly building out the lineup. It added the Gladiator Mojave later in the 2020 model year, and is launching an 80th Anniversary Edition alongside the Willys model for 2021.