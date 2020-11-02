Mercedes-Benz has updated its E-Class, and the updates extend to the E53 and E63 from Mercedes-AMG. We've just tested the E53 and find it to deliver a satisfying balance of power, sportiness, and luxury.

Volkswagen will take the wraps off a redesigned Golf R very soon. We'll see it on sale next year and VW has confirmed it will be the most powerful model in the history of the Golf nameplate.

Washington-based SSC North America last month claimed that its Tuatara hypercar made an average speed of 316.11 mph over two runs. For reasons that remain unclear, the information from GPS satellites tracking the run can't be verified so to end any doubt SSC will make a second attempt.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 scintillates with smooth performance

2022 VW Golf R will be most powerful Golf yet, debut Nov. 4

SSC to re-run Tuatara land-speed record attempt, not submitting current run to Guinness

Boo: These cars won't be back for 2021

Hamilton wins 2020 Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Mercedes secures teams' title

Polestar 2 recall for Europe won't affect US cars, first deliveries soon

Blackwing versions of Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V will offer magnesium wheels

2021 Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E hands-free driving system priced like Cadillac's Super Cruise

The 23-window VW Bus was designed to tour the Swiss Alps

Will FCA’s electrified Ram pickup be a plug-in hybrid or fully electric?