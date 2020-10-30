We took a look at the 2021 Dodge Challenger lineup; we drove the 2020 Land Rover Defender; and the new Ford Bronco is getting a V-8. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Despite being around since 2008, the Dodge Challenger lineup is like a fine wine; it just gets better with age. For the 2021 model year the wide-body option is expanded to more trim levels with larger wheels and tires for better dynamics.

Ferrari's up to something. A LaFerrari prototype was spotted on public roads near the automaker's headquarters in Maranello, Italy. The car had a new front bumper, rear hatch, intakes, and wheels. It's unclear if this is a new one-off model based on the LaFerrari or if the hypercar's successor is being developed.

We drove the 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 and found it to be a billy goat that isn't too gruff. With the capability of the Jeep Wrangler but better on-road dynamics, the Defender cements itself in the off-road SUV landscape as it arrives in the U.S.

Bugatti released a wild track-only one-off car dubbed the Bolide. With the Chiron's W-16 engine, the Bolide is a track monster with a top speed claimed to be in excess of 311 mph. It's unclear if Bugatti will actually run the Bolide around a racetrack or put the hypercar into production.

The 2021 Bronco is getting a supercharged V-8, but it's not coming from Ford. Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance Engineering announced it will drop a 758-horsepower supercharged V-8 under the hood of the Bronco, and perform a host of other modifications. Only 24 examples will be made and each will cost $225,000.