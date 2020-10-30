Ferrari announced Wednesday it will need to postpone this year's running of the annual Finali Mondiali motorsport gathering due to the latest restrictions in place in Europe aimed at preventing the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi and was already rescheduled to take place at the Misano World Circuit in Italy from November 5-8.

Ferrari said it is committed to a further rescheduling of the event. Many countries in Europe are restricting gatherings until at least the end of November to combat a recent flare up of coronavirus cases.

The Finali Mondiali is Ferrari's annual gathering celebrating the end of the motorsport season and is open to the public. It also serves as the final round for some of Ferrari's one-make GT racing programs, as well as the Corse Clienti track day program. The latter sees owners of Ferrari's retired race cars and experimental cars like the LaFerrari FXX K Evo get together for a weekend of track action, all organized by Ferrari.

Ferrari also uses Finali Mondiali sometimes to debut new race cars, as well as experimental cars. For instance, the FXX K Evo above made its debut during 2017's event.