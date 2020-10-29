Ferrari is out testing what's likely to be its successor to the LaFerrari. Our spy photographers have caught a test mule disguised to resemble the LaFerrari but there are numerous clues that tell us we're looking at a different car.

Italy's Ares has revealed an open-top version of its 715-horsepower, Corvette-based S1 Project supercar. The car is completely devoid of a roof and windshield, making it a true speedster.

Genesis has revealed the second of three SUVs that will fill its showrooms shortly. It's called the GV70, and it's a BMW X3 rival based on the rear-wheel-drive platform of Genesis' G70 sedan.

