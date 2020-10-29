The Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid plug-in hybrids, which were redesigned for the 2019 model year and 2020 model year, respectively, get a larger-capacity battery pack for 2021.

Both versions of Porsche's family-oriented SUV now boast a 17.9-kwh battery pack, up from 14.1 kwh. That should yield 30% more electric range on the European WLTP testing cycle, Porsche said in a Wednesday press release, adding that it's enough to meet range requirements for an "E" license plate and reduced company-car tax in Germany. Range figures from the United States EPA testing cycle aren't yet available, however.

In both the E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid, the battery pack powers a single electric motor, which in turn works with an internal-combustion engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. In the E-Hybrid, the combustion engine is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6, while the Turbo S E-Hybrid uses the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 as the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Total-system outputs are unchanged, with the E-Hybrid rated at 455 horsepower and the Turbo S E-Hybrid rated at 670 hp.

2021 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe

Porsche said it also tweaked the driving modes for the standard Sport Chrono Package on the plug-in hybrids. E-Charge mode, which directs the gasoline engine to charge the battery pack while underway, now aims for an 80% charge rather than the previous 100%, as charging is substantially slower once the pack reaches 80% capacity.

As before, the car also initiates a more-aggressive charging strategy in Sport or Sport+ modes, so some electricity is always available for maximum acceleration. Charging can now be done at a higher power level, up to 12 kw for the Turbo S E-Hybrid in Sport+ mode, according to Porsche.

A Porsche Mobile Charger Connect adapter allows the SUVs to charge at up to 7.2 kw, and allows drivers to set a timer or charging target (both of which can be keyed to a specific location) or pre-set the climate control.

As before, both plug-in hybrid powertrains are available in standard-roof and Cayenne Coupe body styles. Pricing for the full lineup will be available closer to the updated models' U.S.-market launch in Spring 2021.