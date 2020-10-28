In a mid-model-year update, the Audi A6 luxury sedan gets a new base trim level, Audi announced Wednesday. The 2021 Audi A6 Sport 45 TFSI starts at $56,445 (including a mandatory $1,045 destination charge), which is $500 more than the previous model. But the Sport also gets a power bump.

The Sport uses the same 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine as the previous, unnamed, base model, but the engine now makes 261 horsepower, up from 248 hp. Torque remains unchanged at 273 pound-feet. Audi did not say whether the Sport would better the previously quoted 0-60-mph time of 6.1 seconds.

As before, the 2.0-liter turbo-4 is coupled to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with standard all-wheel drive. In this case, it's the efficiency-focused Quattro with Ultra-Technology system.

The Sport also gets standard Progressive Steering, with a variable ratio that becomes more direct as the steering angle increases, according to Audi. An optional (and redundantly named) Sport package adds a sport-tuned suspension and 20-inch wheels.

The 2021 A6 also gets the latest dual-screen MMI infotainment system as standard equipment, while the Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster is available at extra cost.

Standard convenience features include three-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power-adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment, and leather upholstery. Sport models also get a standard Black Optic exterior package, with a Black Optic grille, black air intakes, black mirror housings, and gloss black exterior window trim.

On the inside, Fine Grain Ash wood inlays replace the previous Walnut, and a black headliner is now standard.

The list of available driver-assist features includes lane-departure warnings, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control with traffic-jam and turn assist, rear cross-traffic alerts, and vehicle-exit warning.

In addition to the base Sport 45 TFSI, the 2021 Audi A6 sedan is available in 55 TFSI form, with a 335-hp 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6, and as a sportier S6 model, with a 444-hp 2.9-liter turbo V-6. Audi also offers the A6 Allroad and RS 6 Avant wagons.