Land Rover is set to reveal a redesigned Range Rover next week. Prototypes spotted in the wild suggest the styling won't change much but underneath will be a new platform that supports battery-electric powertrains.

Porsche has finally confirmed plans for a 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The new mid-engine sports car is coming next month and Porsche already has a video out showing the car lapping the Nürburgring in under 7:10.

Another car still testing at the Nürburgring is Tesla's Model S Plaid. It looks like Tesla is developing a new performance upgrade for the electric super hatch, with our spy shots revealing a prototype with some active aero elements.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots and video: Familiar look belies new platform

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS to debut in Nov., boast 7:09 'Ring time

Tesla Model S Plaid with active aero spy shots: New performance upgrade coming?

What's New for 2022: Acura

Chevy unveils biggest, most powerful crate engine to date

First drive review: 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge trades function for style

BMW hones M135i hot hatch

2022 Jeep Compass review

The Mustang is now made in China

Ineos confirms fuel-cell version of Grenadier retro SUV, green hydrogen plan