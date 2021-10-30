Land Rover revealed a redesigned Range Rover this week, with the new fifth-generation model to arrive at dealerships next spring as a 2022 model. While the exterior styling hasn't changed all that much, underneath is a new platform that supports battery-electric powertrains and perhaps eventually hydrogen-electric powertrains.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Chevrolet's new Corvette Z06 landed this week. The big news is the car's 5.5-liter V-8 which features a flat-plane crankshaft and double overhead cams. The engine is related to the unit in the Corvette C8.R race car, and is the most powerful naturally aspirated V-8 in production thanks to its 670-hp output.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL

A new generation of the iconic SL was also revealed this week. Headed to dealerships in the first half of next year as a 2022 model, the convertible sports car has been developed by the Mercedes-Benz AMG performance skunkworks and at launch will offer the choice of two V-8 options.

Mazzanti Evantra Pura

Italy's Mazzanti returned with a new version of its Evantra supercar. The newest version is designed for purists, with its focus being on low weight and pure driving pleasure.

1971 Datsun 240Z

The 1971 Datsun 240Z provides a beacon for the redesigned 2023 Nissan Z’s driving dynamics. We spent a day with one and can only pray that the modern Z's dynamics will be influenced by its ancestor.

2023 Toyota BZ4X

Toyota this week revealed the new BZ4X headed to showrooms in mid-2022. The BZ4X is a RAV4-sized electric crossover, and it's just the first of seven vehicles that will be added to Toyota's BZ sub-brand for electric vehicles by 2025.

2023 BMW X7 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

BMW's X7 will soon be updated to match the radical new look pegged for the next-generation 7-Series. Spy shots of a prototype reveal a completely new front-end design for the full-size crossover.

2023 Ford Escape (Kuga) facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We also spotted an updated Ford Escape undergoing testing on public roads. The compact crossover is set to undergo a major facelift with updated front and rear fascias, new LED lightning, and a blockier design that ditches the current model's rounded look.