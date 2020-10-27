Mercedes-Benz redesigned the GLS for the 2020 model year, and we've taken the big SUV for a spin. While it may not be the fastest or best handling in its segment, it civilizes the road like few SUVs before.

A potential rival to the GLS has been spotted testing. The vehicle is the next-generation Land Rover Range Rover, which has been spotted in its long-wheelbase body style. While the looks don't appear to be changing, underneath sits a new platform.

Dutch sports car marque Donkervoort is out with a new model. Donkervoort's new track-only D8 GTO JD70 R packs 415 horsepower and will pull up to 2.25 g of lateral acceleration in the corners.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review update: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class blends luxury with family life

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Long Wheelbase spy shots: Stretched SUV takes shape

Wild Donkervoort D8 GTO JD70 gets track-only R version

Illuminated Mercedes-Benz logo triggers recall of 2020 GLE and GLS SUVs

Red Bull Racing proposes taking over Honda's F1 engine program

Lordstown Motors becomes publicly traded, before delivering its electric trucks

2022 Mercedes-AMG C53 spy shots: C43's replacement spotted

2021 Toyota Venza, RAV4 Prime earn Top Safety Pick awards

Novitec takes on challenge of tuning the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2

Tires could be costing EV owners an extra charge a year, study suggests