Genesis has redesigned the G80 for 2021 and we've taken a test drive. The 2021 G80 boasts a new platform, new powertrains, and a very alluring design, and while prices have risen the car still undercuts its German alternatives.

Bugatti is out testing a track-focused hypercar that looks to be completely unrelated to the Chiron. The reveal is coming up shortly but already we can see that the car resembles a Le Mans prototype racer.

Formula One history was made over the weekend at the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton now has more wins than any other driver, and soon he's likely to have more championship titles than any driver, too.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: The 2021 Genesis G80 deserves its shot at stardom

Mystery Bugatti hypercar teased in revealing photo, debut likely coming Oct. 28

Lewis Hamilton makes F1 history by taking home 92nd win

GM expands recall of 2018 Escalade, Tahoe, Yukon SUVs, and Silverado and Sierra pickups

VW Group reportedly plans to make Bentley an Audi subsidiary, Lamborghini a public company

The Hummer EV isn't the first electric truck in GMC history

All 3 Alfa Romeo Berlina Aerodinamica Tecnica concepts by Bertone head to auction

2021 Dodge Durango review

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots: Electric sedan's development on the final stretch

Why do owners of Toyota hybrids keep their vehicles so long?