We flew in the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX; SSC broke a world speed record with the Tuatara; and the 2022 GMC Hummer EV was revealed. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

A Hellcat-powered Ram finally exists and we slid behind the wheel. With 702 horsepower, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX flew over jumps, climbed over rocks, drifted around a dirt track, and even tackled some pavement. It is the new king of the off-road pickup truck segment and has no issue going more than 100 mph over any terrain, but it guzzles gas and has a big price.

When the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS arrives in dealers at the end of 2020 it will cost $161,550. Set to compete with the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the GLS is a posh SUV with reclining rear seats with the ability to heat, cool, and massage passengers.

The SSC Tuatara is now the world's fastest production car and Oliver Webb is the world's fastest guy on the planet in a production car. The Tuatara and Webb made two passes down a seven-mile stretch of State Route 160 in Nevada for an average speed of 316.11 mph. Your turn, Koenigsegg.

The 2021 BMW M4 Convertible was spied undergoing track testing at the Nürburgring. Featuring the same design in the front and rear as the coupe, the M4 Convertible features the tall (and polarizing) twin kidney grille. The new model drops the previous iteration's hardtop for a soft-top with a new roofline.

Hummer lives another day to tackle the trails. GM's truck and SUV division unveiled the 2022 GMC Hummer EV with 1,000 horsepower, up to 350 miles of range, and a price of $112,595. Powered by GM's next-gen battery tech dubbed Ultium, the electric pickup truck will hit dealers at the end of 2021.