Porsche has said a high-riding 911 would be a good idea, and now one is being tested. Could a spiritual successor to the 911 SC Safari of 1978 be coming down the line? We'll have to wait and see.

General Motors and Nikola have drastically scaled back the deal the two companies announced in September. Under the new deal, GM will limit itself to supplying Nikola with fuel cell stacks for the startup's planned semi-trailer trucks.

The 2020 Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix was interrupted by a major crash. Haas' Romain Grosjean crashed into a barrier at 137 mph, causing his car to split in two and erupt into a fireball.

Review update: 2021 Genesis G80 carves out a spot at the luxury table

Audi's newest Formula E racer features automaker's own drive system

Illegal emissions tampering on diesel trucks is rampant—and apparently a big business

Kawasaki shows off hybrid, AI tech for motorcycles

2021 Ford F-150: 5 options worth the charge

2022 Genesis G70 wagon spy shots: Longroof coming but probably not to US

Hyundai hydrogen fuel-cell system might power French-made Grenadier off-road SUV