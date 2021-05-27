Porsche has said a high-riding 911 would be a good idea, and now one is being tested. Could a spiritual successor to the 911 SC Safari of 1978 be coming down the line? We'll have to wait and see.

Rolls-Royce is making a return to coachbuilding and has revealed the Boat Tail as a sign of what's possible. The latest creation takes inspiration from J-Class yachts, and three of them will be built. We hear the price for one is even higher than the previous Sweptail, billed at its reveal in 2017 as the world's most expensive new car.

The first of Mazda's new rear-wheel-drive vehicles is tipped to be a small crossover serving as a premium alternative to the CX-5. Other rear-wheel-drive Mazdas thought to be in the pipeline include replacements for the Mazda 6 and CX-8 crossover sold overseas.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

A modern Safari? Porsche tests high-riding 911

Rolls-Royce reveals Boat Tail as sign of return to coachbuilding

First of new rear-drive, premium Mazdas tipped to be CX-50 crossover

First drive review: 2022 Volkswagen Taos small crossover fits the bill

McLaren adds windshield option to Elva speedster

60% EV sales globally by 2030 reportedly needed for net-zero emissions by 2050

Tesla ditches radar, moves to Tesla Vision

Mazda discontinues the Mazda 6 sedan and CX-3 small crossover

SSC Tuatara Striker and Aggressor unveiled with up to 2,200 hp

Hyundai Ioniq 5 subscription will let EV intenders try before they buy