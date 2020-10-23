Ram has finally launched a Hellcat-powered pickup truck, and we've just tested it. If you've been dreaming of owning a monster truck your whole life, then the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is worth a close look. Yes, it's as crazy as you had hoped.

Hot hatches may be a dying breed—it seems everyone wants crossovers these days—but Mini has one that should appeal to anyone who digs the sleeper look. It's called the 1499 GT, and it takes its inspiration from the original Mini's sporty 1275 GT variant launched in 1969.

Porsche has said a high-riding 911 would be a good idea, and now one is being tested. Could a spiritual successor to the 911 SC Safari of 1978 be coming down the line? We'll have to wait and see.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX delivers big thrills at a big price

2021 Mini Hardtop gets racy 1499 GT edition

A modern Safari? Porsche testing high-riding 911

Where are the affordable electric pickup trucks?

2021 Ford Bronco First Edition and Wildtrak reservation holders get a surprise

Wireless EV charging gets a boost: Single standard will harmonize systems up to 11 kw

BMW teams up with fashion brand Kith for a very cool M4

2021 Hyundai Elantra gets modest price bump to start at $20,645

2020 Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix preview

Need an EV home charger installed, and clarity on incentives? Thank the VW diesel settlement