As Ford gears up for production of the 2021 Bronco, it's making some changes to availability of options to help streamline the process. It's safe to say Ford wasn't anticipating how popular the new Bronco would be, as the automaker has already managed to rack up more than 190,000 reservations without the vehicle even reaching dealers.

Thanks to a reader who has a reservation, we've learned that Ford is making the Bronco's molded‑in‑color, three-piece hard-top roof the only hard-top roof on offer for early builds. The black-painted, four-piece modular hard-top roof will be offered later in 2021, Ford said in an email sent to reservation holders.

For Bronco 2-door models, the three-piece roof is standard while Bronco 4-door models see the roof as an alternative to a soft-top roof or the four-piece modular roof.

Originally, Ford was going to make the four-piece roof standard on the high-end Bronco Wildtrak and First Edition models, both of which start over $50,000. However, since the vehicles are now launching with the three-piece roof, Ford has dropped the starting price of both by $1,895, which is the price that it costs to add the four-piece roof on other models.

First Edition and Wildtrak reservation holders still keen on the four-piece roof will be able to opt for the roof when placing an order, though they'll then have to settle for late delivery.

This isn't the first change Ford has made to the Bronco since its summer reveal. The automaker in September also decided to make the off-road-focused Sasquatch package available on manual-equipped Broncos.

The 2021 Bronco starts deliveries next spring and Ford on Thursday launched an online configurator on its website. The configurator includes all of the available options and pricing information. The starting price for the 2021 Bronco is $29,995, including destination.