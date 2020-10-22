The Infiniti QX80 is a full-size luxury SUV with considerable off-road capability, thanks to its ties to the Nissan Armada (aka Patrol). This modified 2021 Infiniti QX80 shows the possibilities of the platform.

This QX80 is a one-off vehicle built for the 2020 Rebelle Rally, which wrapped up last week, and was driven by the team of Alice Chase and Nicole Wakelin. It's a 10-day women's navigational rally that traverses a 1,200-mile route between Lake Tahoe and the Imperial Sand Dunes, near the United States-Mexico border. To finish, you need a tough truck.

Infiniti sent the QX80 to California off-road specialist Calimini Products, which added a 3.0-inch lift kit, upgraded suspension components, custom front and rear bumpers, thicker skid plates, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in Nitto Terra Grappler A/T tires.

Other additions included an air-up/air-down kit (allowing tire pressures to be dropped easily for driving on sand), recovery boards, water cans, and a fire extinguisher.

2021 Infiniti QX80 Rebelle Rally

No modifications were made to the powertrain. The QX80 uses a 5.6-liter V-8, which makes 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, and is coupled to a 7-speed automatic transmission with four-wheel drive.

Lexus also brought a modified version of the rival LX 570 to the 2020 Rebelle Rally. The J201 concept boasted a supercharged version of the stock 5.7-liter V-8, plus a lift kit and General Grabber X3 all-terrain tires.

While the related Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to disappear from the U.S. after the 2021 model year, the LX will live on, albeit with a turbocharged V-6 replacing the V-8.

Infiniti is in the midst of a restructuring that will see it become a "Nissan-plus" brand, likely with more emphasis on electrified powertrains. It's unclear how the QX80 will fit into those plans, but sharing a platform with the Nissan Armada could help its chances of survival.