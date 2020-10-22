Audi has revealed that an Audi Sport version of its E-Tron GT wearing an “RS” badge is coming. A prototype was rolled out at the 24 Hours of Spa, and Audi has hinted that we might eventually see the car compete in the new GTX World Tour race series.

Acura has revealed pricing for its RDX PMC Edition and the vehicle is quite the value considering all the extras it comes with as standard. But with just 360 destined for production, securing a build slot might prove a challenge.

Given its ability to handle off-road conditions, Ford's Bronco would make a worthy vehicle for emergency services which deal with reaching remote areas. Ford has explored the potential with a new concept developed with outdoor goods manufacturer Filson.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Audi RS E-Tron GT prototype makes surprise showing at 2020 Spa 24 Hours

2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition arrives with NSX's Thermal Orange paint, $52,995 price tag

Ford and Filson imagine a Bronco first responder vehicle

2021 Volkswagen Arteon is more expensive to start, but cheaper at the top

Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar will come with 5 years free charging at ChargePoint

GM hasn't developed the Hummer EV yet, but its battery tech is ready

2022 Jaguar E-Pace spy shots: Mild facelift for cute compact SUV

2021 Genesis G90 review

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge, company's first EV, costs $53,990

Musk: Tesla Semi ramp-up depends on battery cell supply—and infrastructure partners