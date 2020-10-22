Pininfarina is due to start deliveries of its Battista later this year, and the company on Thursday announced some of the charging options for the electric hypercar.

For charging on the road, Pininfarina has teamed up with ChargePoint to provide future customers with easy charging for their cars. They will be able to use just the key fob, which will have their information stored on a secure RFID chip, to have a charger recognize their vehicle.

ChargePoint is among the biggest charging networks in the world, with 115,000 charging spots across North America and Europe and a further 133,000 when you include roaming integrations with other network providers. And for buyers of the Battista, they'll get five years worth of free charging when using the network.

Pininfarina Battista

Using ChargePoint's 180-kilowatt DC-charging system, Battista owners will be able to charge the car's 120-kilowatt-hour battery from 20% to 80% in about 25 minutes. Pininfarina claims a range of 310 miles on the WLTP cycle, which should translate to something between 200 and 250 miles on the stricter EPA cycle. Of course, realizing the full performance potential of the car will likely dramatically reduce range.

For charging at home, owners will be able use an ordinary wall socket. Pininfarina will also make available its own wallbox charger that will be finished in the same color as the customer's car. It will enable charging at up to 7.2 kw (22 kw outside North America). The wallbox will have its own app so owners can schedule the charging or monitor the status remotely.

Pininfarina will build 150 examples of its 1,877-horsepower Battista, with 50 earmarked for North America. The car costs 2 million euros ($2.36 million) and should be able to accelerate to 60 mph from rest in under two seconds. Beyond the Battista, Pininfarina is looking at four additional models, with the next to be an SUV.