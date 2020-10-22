Ford's new Bronco is great for heading off-road, and that means it would make an ideal vehicle for emergency services that specialize in reaching remote areas, such as forest firefighters.

Ford recently teamed up with outdoor goods manufacturer Filson to imagine an off-road-ready first responder vehicle. The result is the 2021 Ford Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept.

2021 Ford Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept

The concept features a color scheme inspired by Filson's outdoor apparel, including seat trim borrowed from Filson jackets and fireproof nylon material similar to that used in Filson backpacks. The top is also opened and secured by Filson bridle leather straps.

Dedicated firefighting gear include a rescue skid, 50-gallon water tank, high-pressure water pump, fire hose, chainsaw, hard hats, and a drip torch. There's also a custom roof rack strong enough to be used as a lookout point, as well as to carry additional gear like axes and shovels.

To help ensure the preservation of the country's forests for future generations, Ford has also established the Bronco Wild Fund to help support non-profit organizations working on reforestation. The first two were named as National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound USA.

Specific goals of the fund include raising $5 million annually, as well as planning a million trees by the end of 2021. Part of the iniatives include donating a pair of Broncos to firefighters. Ford and Filson have also designed Bronco-branded outdoor goods whose sale will help fund the National Forest Foundation.

Ford has previously teased the potential of its new Bronco with concepts. Earlier in October the automaker rolled out an overlander concept, and before that it presented concepts for fishing enthusiasts and exploratory services.

The new Bronco starts deliveries next spring and Ford in August said it had already racked up more than 165,000 reservations, though how many of these translate into orders remains to be seen. Ford is also working on a high-performance version that should only add to the vehicle's popularity.